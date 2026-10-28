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The energy truce with Russia is not working — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The President of Ukraine said that Russia is not observing the energy truce proposed by Trump. At the same time, a ceasefire is continuing in Kherson.

The energy truce with Russia is not working — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the energy truce with Russia, announced by US President Donald Trump, is not working because Moscow refuses to comply with it. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, reports UNN.

Details

The energy truce is not working. Trump proposed it in the media, and we also supported it in the media, but Russia did not support it. After his proposal, Russia launched massive strikes against us, especially targeting energy facilities, and we responded to them. Now, when they strike our energy infrastructure, we respond. Unfortunately, there is currently no energy truce

 - Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that he was grateful to the United States for the "silence regime" in Oleshky.

It is excellent that there are currently no massive strikes on Kherson, because it is located in the same region. We are very glad that there have been 2–3 days of a certain ceasefire for these people and that you can now see them on the streets. This is a huge success! If the evacuation is positive and successful - we are grateful to the American side. This is their initiative, and it is being carried out under their leadership. But we will see how it all ends. I hope, in a good way

- Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind you

After the ceasefire was introduced, which has already lasted 30 hours, Kherson literally came alive, while the parties are fully adhering to the agreements as part of the humanitarian mission, which will continue until November 1.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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