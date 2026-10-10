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The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv, with disruptions to the water supply — Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Damage to an energy facility in the Kyiv region has worsened the energy supply situation in the capital. Disruptions to the water supply have also occurred.

The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv, with disruptions to the water supply — Klitschko

The energy supply situation in the capital has deteriorated due to damage to an energy facility in the Kyiv region. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

The energy supply situation in the capital has deteriorated due to damage to an energy facility in the Kyiv region

- the statement said.

Klitschko also said that the city was experiencing disruptions to its water supply. Specialists are working to restore the water supply.

Update

The Kyiv Metro has suspended train services and escalator operations due to the loss of external power. Further updates on the restoration will be provided.

Also, according to DTEK, an emergency outage was imposed in Kyiv’s Pivdenna Borshchahivka district due to an enemy attack. Electricity was also cut off as an emergency measure in the Bucha district of the region.

Why power outages in Ukraine’s regions are occurring regularly - Ukrenergo explains the situation09.10.26, 20:34 • 6214 views

Olga Rozgon

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