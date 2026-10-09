Why power outages in Ukraine’s regions are occurring regularly - Ukrenergo explains the situation

Since the beginning of October this year, consumption restrictions have regularly been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. This applies to industry, household consumers, and businesses alike. The reasons for the outages were explained by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, there are several reasons:

the systematic destruction by the enemy of generation facilities in certain regions, which has led to a high level of energy shortages in these areas;

continuous strikes on substations and transmission and distribution lines, in particular near large cities with high levels of energy consumption;

constant air-raid alerts in regions where the enemy is carrying out massive attacks on high-voltage substations and lines, preventing emergency repair and restoration work from being conducted quickly.

The combination of these factors is why consumers in some regions of Ukraine are being forced to remain without power at a time when there are no restrictions in the rest of the regions, while electricity is being exported to avoid the problem of excess capacity - the statement said.

Energy workers are doing everything necessary to restore power after every Russian missile strike or every jet-powered "Shahed" attack. At the same time, they called on Ukrainians to conserve electricity in regions where restrictions are currently being imposed out of necessity.

The lower the load on the grid, the shorter the periods of forced outages will be - Ukrenergo stated.

Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last