Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, capacity restrictions will be in effect for businesses, while all consumers will face scheduled outages of up to two groups. The reason is attacks by the Russian Federation.
Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will operate under power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, the scope will range from 1 to 2 outage groups, UNN reports.
Ukrenergo also explained how the consumption restriction measures will be implemented:
• 00:00 – 23:59 — capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;
• 06:00 – 23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1 to 2 outage groups).
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