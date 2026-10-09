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Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Tomorrow, capacity restrictions will be in effect for businesses, while all consumers will face scheduled outages of up to two groups. The reason is attacks by the Russian Federation.

Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last

Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will operate under power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, the scope will range from 1 to 2 outage groups, UNN reports.

Ukrenergo also explained how the consumption restriction measures will be implemented:

• 00:00 – 23:59 — capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;

• 06:00 – 23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1 to 2 outage groups).

Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult09.10.26, 15:26 • 13859 views

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities. As a result of Russian shelling — the situation  in the power system may change 

- the company summarized. 

Russia attacked one of the energy facilities important to Kyiv — Shmyhal08.10.26, 19:47 • 8640 views

Antonina Tumanova

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