Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last

Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will operate under power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, the scope will range from 1 to 2 outage groups, UNN reports.

Ukrenergo also explained how the consumption restriction measures will be implemented:

• 00:00 – 23:59 — capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;

• 06:00 – 23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1 to 2 outage groups).

Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities. As a result of Russian shelling — the situation in the power system may change - the company summarized.

Russia attacked one of the energy facilities important to Kyiv — Shmyhal