The enemy is assaulting Hryshyne head-on – the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back attacks and recapturing positions

Russian troops failed to bypass the settlement of Hryshyne in Donetsk region and resorted to frontal assaults, using infantry and light equipment. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.

It is noted that attacks continue daily. The occupiers operate in small infantry groups, periodically using quad bikes and motorcycles for rapid advancement.

Ukrainian units are holding the defense and preventing the enemy from advancing deep into the settlement.

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"Units in the defense zone of the 7th Rapid Response Airborne Assault Corps are holding their designated lines and blocking the enemy's advance from the east into the center of Hryshyne," the report says.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops are not only holding back attacks but also improving their positions.

Over the last period, as noted by the Airborne Assault Forces, the enemy has lost several positions in the settlement itself.

The battles for Hryshyne remain intense, but Ukrainian forces continue to control the situation and repel enemy attempts to advance.

Russian army carried out 46 attacks on the front and is actively pressing in two directions - General Staff