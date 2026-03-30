A certain number of Russians still remain in the center of Kupyansk. This refers to a small group of military personnel, which is located, in particular, in the area of the destroyed hospital. This was announced by the spokesman of the Joint Forces Group Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

This is a hoax and quite an interesting one. I don't really understand its practical meaning. Unless they can speculate, because in fact some Russians in the city of Kupyansk, directly in the city center, are surrounded under the ruins of the hospital. - the official emphasized.

The spokesman clarified that the number of these military personnel is small - approximately up to one squad. Despite this, they still remain in the city.

Yes, there are not many of them there, yes, their number is up to a squad, most likely, but they are there. Why they were "buried" prematurely is a big question. There may be options that they wanted to somehow remove the topic of Kupyansk from the information flow. Or they wanted to hit the ruins of the hospital, but it's somehow inconvenient to do it when, according to official information, "heroes are defending themselves" there. Perhaps so, but the fact is that they still remain there in some insignificant number. - Tregubov emphasized.

Recall

The Russian military command publicly spreads false information about the battlefield. This is part of a cognitive war to influence US decisions on peace talks.