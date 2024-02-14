The Dutch government disagrees with the ban on the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel and files a cassation appeal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101708 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128386 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129640 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167004 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101386 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84071 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80699 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93071 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33407 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254761 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240668 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1557 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103607 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120063 views
Actual
The Dutch government disagrees with the ban on the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel and files a cassation appeal

The Dutch government disagrees with the ban on the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel and files a cassation appeal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25900 views

The Dutch government will appeal the court's ban on the export of F-35 parts to Israel in the country's Supreme Court.

According to a statement by Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen, the Dutch government will appeal the ban on the export of F-35 parts to Israel. An appeal to the country's Supreme Court will be filed, but until a final decision is made, deliveries to Israel will be suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to Algemeen Dagblad.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Netherlands is "disappointed" by the decision of the Hague court to ban the export of spare parts for the F-35 fighter jet from the Woensdrecht air base to Israel. This was stated in particular by Minister of Foreign Trade Jeffrey van Leeuwen. According to the official, the court did not sufficiently take into account the fact that the state should formulate its foreign policy. As indicated, the government has now filed a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court, which is to review the previous decision.

Meanwhile, the government will try to convince allies and partners "of the Netherlands' continued reliability in the F-35 project." Van Leeuwen fears that as a result of the export ban, the country will lose the logistics center for the F-35 in Vensdrecht in Brabant, so the minister promised to "consult with partners to prevent this from happening.

Israeli strikes on Rafah kill more than 100 people, hospitals overwhelmed with wounded13.02.24, 06:02 • 37160 views

Context

The lawsuit was filed in The Hague by the non-governmental organizations Oxfam Novib, Pax and The Rights Form, which demanded an export ban because Israeli F-35s would contribute to (possible) genocide and serious and widespread violations of the laws of war in the Gaza Strip. The court had previously dismissed the lawsuit. On Monday, the court ruled that there is indeed a "clear risk" that Israel is violating humanitarian law in Gaza.

The Court ruledthat the Dutch government had not sufficiently considered the consequences of the attacks on the population of Gaza. There is a high risk that the use of F-35 aircraft in the Gaza Strip will violate international martial law. "Israel's attacks have claimed a disproportionate number of victims, including thousands of children," the court wrote.

The judges also refer to EU export rules. For example, they stipulate that a license to export military goods should be denied if there is a clear risk that they will commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire talks extended for 3 days14.02.24, 09:39 • 29071 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
netherlandsNetherlands
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising