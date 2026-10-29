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The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky. Journalists from the three countries are accompanying the mission.

The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia

A delegation of representatives from Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the site from which humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky on Friday. This was reported by David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," UNN writes.

Details

According to Arakhamia, representatives of the three countries have already reached the site from which aid is to be delivered to the city on Friday. Journalists from Ukraine, the United States and Russia are also present at the site. Their presence is intended to ensure transparency during the next stage of the humanitarian mission.

A delegation of representatives from Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation reached the site from which aid will be delivered to Oleshky tomorrow

- Arakhamia reported.

As reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was agreed with the mediation of Melania Trump.

The agreement to conduct the mission was signed on October 23 by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova.

Additional information

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct the humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. In the early hours of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun, the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments."

The ceasefire regime will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said David Arakhamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks and a member of parliament.

On October 28, it was reported that route demining had begun in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission.

Melania Trump announced the documentation of the mission in Oleshky29.10.26, 08:38 • 6524 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine