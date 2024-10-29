The “Danish model” of the Ukrainian defense industry was supported by other Nordic countries - OP
Kyiv • UNN
Northern European countries have supported the “Danish model” of financing the Ukrainian defense industry for the production of long-range weapons. Sweden has already allocated 20 million euros to support Ukraine's industrial base under this initiative.
Other Northern European countries supported the "Danish model" of financing the Ukrainian defense industry. This is primarily about the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine. This was announced by the deputy head of the Defense Ministry Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
"The novelty of this summit (Ukraine-Northern Europe - ed.) was that they talked not only about the supply of weapons from these countries to Ukraine, but also a lot about the investments of these countries in the production of their own weapons in Ukraine," Zhovkva said.
He noted that, first of all, it is about the production of Ukrainian-made drones and missiles that can achieve far-reaching goals.
Zhovkva remindedthat there is a "Danish model" according to which Denmark is the first country that began to use its own funds to finance Ukrainian defense production.
"The Danish model was supported by each of the other Nordic countries, so five countries will work according to the Danish model to finance the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine. As of today, we are talking about 400 million EU funds plus 175 million Danish funds, and already at this summit the countries have expressed their national contributions," Zhovkva said.
He noted that the overall goal is to receive more than a billion euros from all five Nordic countries over the next year for the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine alone.
Addendum
On Monday, October 28, Sweden announced 63 million euros of support to Ukraine as part of previous military aid packages.
The new support package will include 20 million euros to support Ukraine's industrial base as part of the Danish initiative to purchase weapons from Ukrainian producers.
The Nordic countries include Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.