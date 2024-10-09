The Council appealed to the governments and parliaments of the EU member states, the EC and the Council of the EU to synchronize sanctions

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the governments and parliaments of the EU member states, the European Commission and the Council of the EU to synchronize Ukrainian sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures with the EU's restrictive measures. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

"The Parliament appealed to the governments and parliaments of the EU member states, the EC and the Council of the EU to synchronize Ukrainian sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) with the EU restrictive measures," Zheleznyak wrote.

He said that 304 MPs voted in favor.

"Resolution number 11536," Zheleznyak added.

It's official: EU approves new sanctions mechanism against destabilizing activities of Russia

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine for another six months. Sanctions restrictions were extended until March 15, 2025.