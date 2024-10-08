ukenru
It's official: EU approves new sanctions mechanism against destabilizing activities of Russia

It's official: EU approves new sanctions mechanism against destabilizing activities of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10666 views

The EU Council has established new principles for restrictive measures in response to Russia's actions abroad. The mechanism will allow for the imposition of sanctions on individuals and organizations that undermine EU values and security.

Today, on October 8, the EU Council established new principles of restrictive measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions abroad.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Details 

It is noted that the new mechanism will allow the EU to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the actions and policies of the Russian government that undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as international organizations and third countries.

The EU will now be able to counter various hybrid threats, such as: undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions; threats and sabotage of economic activity, public services or critical infrastructure; the use of coordinated disinformation, foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI); malicious cyber activities, the use of migrants and other destabilizing activities.

It is noted that today's decision  is part of the EU's response to Russia's ongoing hybrid campaign, which has recently intensified. 

Restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on cooperation with EU citizens and companies. In addition, individuals on the list will be banned from entering the territory of the European Union.

Recall

Earlier it was announced that EU ambassadors would agree on a new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats. Hungary reportedly agreed to the focus on Russian threats. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

