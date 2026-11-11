The Baltic states declared an air raid alert over an unidentified drone: NATO scrambled fighter jets

During the night of November 11, a drone flew through the airspace of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, but its origin remains unknown. The authorities of the three countries warned residents of the threat and urged them to move to safe places. NATO fighter jets were also scrambled to escort the aerial target. DW reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The authorities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia took extensive security measures in connection with the UAV threat. During the night of Wednesday, November 11, residents of several regions of these countries were advised to take shelter in safe places because of an intrusion into their airspace by unidentified drones from the direction of russia or belarus. In response, NATO fighter jets were scrambled — the publication states.

According to available information, Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre issued an air threat warning over a significant part of the country. In particular, it concerned Kaunas, which is home to around 300,000 people. At the same time, according to the publication, the drone and the fighter jets were seen in this region. The drone subsequently left Lithuanian airspace, and tracking of it continued over Latvian territory.

In Latvia, warnings of varying levels were issued in several municipalities—first in the east of the country, then in the south, and afterward in the north because of the drone threat. At various times, the Latvian National Armed Forces announced air alerts in the municipalities of Ludza, Krāslava, Augšdaugava, Balvi, Aizkraukle, Jēkabpils, Madona, Cēsis, Smiltene and Gulbene.

Residents were asked to take shelter indoors, follow the “two-wall” rule and monitor official announcements. It was later announced that the threat over Latvian territory had passed — the media reports.

After Latvia, the drone’s movement was tracked in Estonian airspace. Warnings were initially issued in the country’s southern counties: Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva; less than an hour later, warnings were also issued in two northern Estonian counties—Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru. Authorities later announced that the threat had passed, but no information about the possible destruction of the drone was received.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Armed Forces said on the social media platform X that temporary restrictions had been introduced on the use of airspace and navigation in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

This is a precautionary measure intended to ensure the safety of civilians and allow the authorities to take action against possible drones— the statement said.

In recent months, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania; the Ukrainian Armed Forces use them to attack russia, which continues its full-scale invasion of the neighboring country. NATO countries hold russia responsible for these incidents. According to Kyiv, russia is deliberately using electronic warfare against these drones, redirecting them toward the Baltic countries and Finland — the publication writes.

Recall

The drone that violated Lithuanian airspace and was destroyed by NATO fighter jets entered the country from belarus.