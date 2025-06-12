The bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in three regions, in Kherson there are restrictions due to the Russian attack - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Due to bad weather, 76 settlements in three regions were left without electricity. There are electricity restrictions in Kherson due to the enemy attack, and trolleybus traffic has also been stopped.
Electricity consumption today corresponds to seasonal indicators. Due to bad weather, 76 settlements in three regions are completely or partially de-energized. Due to the enemy attack, there are restrictions on electricity in Kherson. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, June 12, as of 9:30, its level was the same as the previous day," the company said.
Yesterday, June 11, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's maximum.
Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
Consequences of shelling
"As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kherson region, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is forced to apply consumption restriction measures in the city of Kherson. Energy workers are doing everything possible to replace the damaged equipment as soon as possible," the statement said.
"So far, Kherson still needs to save energy, in particular, during peak hours in the morning and evening," Ukrenergo stressed.
As reported by the Kherson MBA, "due to significant damage to the energy system of our community caused by enemy shelling, in order to avoid overloading in Kherson, the movement of trolleybuses has been temporarily suspended." The resumption of traffic will be announced later.
Consequences of bad weather
"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain, thunderstorm and strong gusts of wind) - as of the morning, 76 settlements in three regions were completely or partially de-energized," Ukrenergo noted.
Oblenergo brigades are already carrying out emergency recovery works.
"It is planned to power all de-energized subscribers by the end of the day," Ukrenergo said.
DTEK energy company reported that in the Kyiv region, energy workers have already returned electricity to 50,000 residents after bad weather.
"Yesterday evening, bad weather hit the Kyiv region: thunderstorm and strong gusts of wind. As of this morning, we managed to restore the work: 56 overhead lines, 1490 transformer substations, return electricity to more than 50 thousand families in the Kyiv region. We continue to repair networks and equipment," DTEK noted.
Scheduled power outages are being introduced in Kherson Oblast11.06.25, 18:22 • 2120 views