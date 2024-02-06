ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Actual
The "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 400 Russian strongholds in a week

The "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 400 Russian strongholds in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22775 views

Over the past week, the Drone Army's attack drones have killed about 150 Russian soldiers and about 400 strongholds.

Over the past week, the "Army of Drones" strike units have destroyed almost one and a half hundred occupants and about 400  russian strongholds. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are 67 drone strike companies on the front , fighting only with drones.

Over the past week, they have impressed:

  • 44 tanks,
  • 74 armored combat vehicles
  • 14 warehouses with ammunition and fuel
  • 14 self-propelled artillery pieces;
  • 57 guns;
  • 109 trucks and special vehicles
  • 397 strongholds;
  • 141 personnel
  • 4 MLRS
Image

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two Grad rocket launchers used by Russians to shell the right bank of Kherson region31.01.24, 12:28 • 20267 views

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

Recall

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty Russian invadersas well as a cannon, mortar, and an enemy drone control center. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
khersonKherson

