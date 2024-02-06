The "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 400 Russian strongholds in a week

Over the past week, the "Army of Drones" strike units have destroyed almost one and a half hundred occupants and about 400 russian strongholds. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are 67 drone strike companies on the front , fighting only with drones.

Over the past week, they have impressed:

44 tanks,

74 armored combat vehicles



14 warehouses with ammunition and fuel



14 self-propelled artillery pieces;



57 guns;



109 trucks and special vehicles



397 strongholds;



141 personnel



4 MLRS

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two Grad rocket launchers used by Russians to shell the right bank of Kherson region

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

Recall

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty Russian invadersas well as a cannon, mortar, and an enemy drone control center.