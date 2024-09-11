The Air Force showed how air defense soldiers shot down Russian “chekhovs” in southern Ukraine at night

On the night of September 11, air defense forces shot down 20 Russian kamikaze drones. At least three of them were eliminated by fighters of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 11, 2024, during the repulsion of an air attack, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed three enemy UAVs “Shahed-136” - the post reads.

The military also showed a video of the successful work of air defense fighters

Kyiv region suffered a nighttime enemy drone attack: air defense system responded, debris fell outside of settlements