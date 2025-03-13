Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17581 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108808 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169929 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107040 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173719 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144991 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124891 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108164 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86583 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11538 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24351 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12205 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21227 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86607 views

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108814 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160429 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21243 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24365 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38737 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47338 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135901 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12747 views

The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.

Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum

How Ukraine is strengthening its digital protection was discussed at the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum (KICRF) — the leading annual event in the field of cybersecurity in Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe, UNN reports.

The forum, which traditionally brings together cybersecurity experts, representatives of the public sector, business and international organizations, is a key platform for discussing strategies to protect against cyberattacks and forming joint actions to counter global digital threats.

KICRF panel discussion with the participation of Yevhen Vladimirov, Artem Skrypnyk, Roman Sobol, Valeriy Kulyk-Kulychenko and Serhiy Halahan

This year's forum focuses on the challenges facing Ukraine in the face of aggressive hacker attacks from Russia. As part of the event, a panel discussion "Cyber Battlefield: How Ukraine Resists Russian Hacker Attacks" was held, which was attended by leading cybersecurity experts. The speakers of the discussion were Yevhen Vladimirov, Director of the Cybersecurity Center of the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine; Valeriy Kulyk-Kulychenko, Deputy Head of Ukrtransbezpeka for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization; Roman Sobol, Deputy Director of the Security Department of Naftogaz of Ukraine; Serhiy Halahan, Member of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo, and Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

"In the context of modern cyber warfare, we understand that every Ukrainian company, every state body is a potential target. Over the past two years, we have faced an unprecedented increase in the number and complexity of attacks, and at the same time — we have gained invaluable experience that should be disseminated and scaled up. That is why FAVBET Tech is participating in KICRF today and, together with other companies, is working to develop Ukraine's cyber resilience," said Artem Skrypnyk.

This year, IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event and became a partner of KICRF, which is a continuation of efforts to develop cybersecurity in Ukraine and expand cooperation to combat digital threats. Since 2022, the company has been part of the Ukrainian digital army, participates in the development of software for the needs of the military, and since 2024 — is a partner of the NGO "Cyberpolice", which is engaged in military-information operations and training of cybersecurity specialists.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Naftogaz
Ichnia
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
