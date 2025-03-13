Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum
Kyiv • UNN
The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.
How Ukraine is strengthening its digital protection was discussed at the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum (KICRF) — the leading annual event in the field of cybersecurity in Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe, UNN reports.
The forum, which traditionally brings together cybersecurity experts, representatives of the public sector, business and international organizations, is a key platform for discussing strategies to protect against cyberattacks and forming joint actions to counter global digital threats.
KICRF panel discussion with the participation of Yevhen Vladimirov, Artem Skrypnyk, Roman Sobol, Valeriy Kulyk-Kulychenko and Serhiy Halahan
This year's forum focuses on the challenges facing Ukraine in the face of aggressive hacker attacks from Russia. As part of the event, a panel discussion "Cyber Battlefield: How Ukraine Resists Russian Hacker Attacks" was held, which was attended by leading cybersecurity experts. The speakers of the discussion were Yevhen Vladimirov, Director of the Cybersecurity Center of the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine; Valeriy Kulyk-Kulychenko, Deputy Head of Ukrtransbezpeka for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization; Roman Sobol, Deputy Director of the Security Department of Naftogaz of Ukraine; Serhiy Halahan, Member of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo, and Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.
"In the context of modern cyber warfare, we understand that every Ukrainian company, every state body is a potential target. Over the past two years, we have faced an unprecedented increase in the number and complexity of attacks, and at the same time — we have gained invaluable experience that should be disseminated and scaled up. That is why FAVBET Tech is participating in KICRF today and, together with other companies, is working to develop Ukraine's cyber resilience," said Artem Skrypnyk.
This year, IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event and became a partner of KICRF, which is a continuation of efforts to develop cybersecurity in Ukraine and expand cooperation to combat digital threats. Since 2022, the company has been part of the Ukrainian digital army, participates in the development of software for the needs of the military, and since 2024 — is a partner of the NGO "Cyberpolice", which is engaged in military-information operations and training of cybersecurity specialists.