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Taylor Swift Sued Over Album Title "The Life of a Showgirl"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Singer Maren Wade accuses Taylor Swift of trademark infringement. The plaintiff demands a ban on the use of the title and financial compensation.

Taylor Swift Sued Over Album Title "The Life of a Showgirl"
Photo: Reuters

Las Vegas-based American performer Maren Wade has filed a lawsuit against singer Taylor Swift, claiming that the title of her album "The Life of a Showgirl" infringes on trademark rights. Reuters reported this on March 30, writes UNN.

Details

In the lawsuit, Wade claims that the marketing of Swift's album creates a risk of confusion with her stage show "Confessions of a Showgirl," which she has been using for many years.

According to the plaintiff, this situation threatens to "drown out" her brand, which she has been working on for over ten years. She is asking the court to prohibit Swift from using the "Showgirl" brand in a way that could mislead consumers, and is also seeking monetary compensation.

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Maren Wade's lawyer, Jamie Parkkinen, stated that they respect Taylor Swift's creativity and success, but emphasized every author's right to protect their own brand.

We have great respect for Swift's talent and success, but trademark law exists so that creators of all levels can protect what they have created.

she stated.

What is known about the essence of the dispute

The lawsuit states that Wade began writing the column "Confessions of a Showgirl" for Las Vegas Weekly back in 2014. She later created a stage show of the same name, in which she told stories about working in the entertainment industry.

Last year, the U.S. Patent Office already rejected Taylor Swift's application to register the trademark "The Life of a Showgirl" in the category of musical performances and live entertainment. The reason was possible confusion with Wade's existing trademark.

The lawsuit also states that Swift's continued use of this name could lead to the public perceiving Wade's original brand as a copy.

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Stepan Haftko

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