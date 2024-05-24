Syniehubov on the forced evacuation of children from the border area of Kharkiv region: “We have already evacuated about 70 families”

Since the beginning of the forced evacuation of children in the Kharkiv region, about 70 families have been taken out of the danger zone and will stay in Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have already evacuated about 70 families. The evacuation continues as planned. We are evacuating children accompanied by their guardians or those who care for them. Initially, they will stay in Kharkiv, but we have already made certain arrangements with other regions where these children will stay, - Sinegubov says.

Details

According to him, the safety of children is their responsibility, as they have a certain state status and protection.

He also said that in 2022, due to the rapid occupation of the Kharkiv region, about 50 families left for Russia.

Recall

More than 200 people were evacuated from Vovchansk and Lipetsk districts yesterday, despite a slower pace, bringing the total number of evacuees to 10,990, but a police officer was killed by enemy fire during the evacuation.