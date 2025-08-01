Sybiha called for Russia's exclusion from the OSCE: the Kremlin uses the organization for its own interests

Russia, which grossly violated all ten basic principles of the Helsinki Declaration, has no moral or legal right to remain a member of the OSCE. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN with reference to the publication Yle.

The OSCE was created during the Cold War, but today it is used by the Kremlin for its own interests - Sybiha noted.

Ukraine calls for reforming the organization in such a way that an aggressor country that violates international law can be excluded.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia is responsible for destroying Europe's security architecture, and its membership in the OSCE only undermines the integrity of the organization.

"It cannot be that a state that is a source of instability and threats in the region blocks the work of the entire organization," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the sidelines of the conference dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. During the conversation, he emphasized the importance of an unconditional ceasefire, the release of OSCE staff from Russian captivity, and the need to reform the Organization itself.

Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive reform of the OSCE, which will include five steps to get the organization out of its deadlock.

Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian attack on the night of July 31