Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners with the mediation of Oman

Sweden and Iran made a prisoner exchange with the mediation of Oman. Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two Swedes held in their prisons. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has released a former Iranian official who was convicted of participating in a mass execution in the 1980s. In turn, Iran transferred two detained citizens of this country to Sweden.

The exchange followed intense diplomatic efforts by Oman to bring "both sides to an agreement on mutual release," according to a statement from the Swedish Foreign Ministry. The released individuals were successfully transferred from Tehran and Stockholm, cementing the success of the diplomatic efforts to accomplish this exchange.

