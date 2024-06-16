$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16128 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners with the mediation of Oman

Sweden and Iran exchanged prisoners with the mediation of Oman: Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two detained Swedes.

Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners with the mediation of Oman

Sweden and Iran made a prisoner exchange with the mediation of Oman. Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two Swedes held in their prisons. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, with the mediation of Oman, Sweden and Iran successfully exchanged prisoners.

According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has released a former Iranian official who was convicted of participating in a mass execution in the 1980s. In turn, Iran transferred two detained citizens of this country to Sweden.

The exchange followed intense diplomatic efforts by Oman to bring "both sides to an agreement on mutual release," according to a statement from the Swedish Foreign Ministry. The released individuals were successfully transferred from Tehran and Stockholm, cementing the success of the diplomatic efforts to accomplish this exchange.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

