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Sweden allowed a tanker suspected of an oil leak off Gotland to proceed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5453 views

Swedish authorities allowed the tanker to continue its journey after an inspection following a possible oil spill near Gotland. Two individuals are suspected of an environmental crime.

Sweden allowed a tanker suspected of an oil leak off Gotland to proceed
Photo: OpenStreetMap

Swedish authorities have allowed the tanker Flora 1, suspected of an oil leak in the Baltic Sea, to continue its voyage after inspecting the vessel. This is reported by Swedish media and the vessel tracking service MarineTraffic, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, there may have been a minor oil leak from the vessel near the island of Gotland. The Swedish Coast Guard notes that at present, the pollution has not reached the coast.

The vessel was stopped for inspection near Ystad on Friday morning. It is known that Flora 1 departed from the port of Koivisto (Primorsk). After inspecting the ship, Swedish services interrogated the crew.

Kaja Kallas urged G7 to stop Russia's "shadow fleet" to stop the war in Ukraine01.04.26, 15:34 • 3461 view

Two people are suspected of environmental crimes, but no arrests have been made yet. The flag under which the tanker sails remains unclear.

According to a number of sources, Flora 1 may be connected to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which is used to circumvent sanctions and export oil amid the war against Ukraine.

Sweden detains suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker after oil spill in the Baltic Sea03.04.26, 14:49 • 3042 views

Stepan Haftko

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