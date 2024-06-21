ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Sweden accused Russia of interfering in the operation of satellites

Kyiv • UNN

Sweden has accused Russia of interfering with the operation of its satellites, which caused interruptions in television broadcasting in Ukraine.

Sweden accused Russia of interfering in the operation of satellites

The Swedish authorities accused Russia of creating obstacles to the operation of the country's satellites. Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the satellite failures, which were detected a few days after Stockholm joined NATO, were "serious and could be seen as part of Russia's broader hybrid actions against Sweden and other countries." About it UNN reports with Reference to Bloomberg. 

According to Kristersson, Sweden, together with its partners, is now "looking for a response" to Moscow's actions. 

Kristersson added that the disruptions affected television broadcasting in Ukraine, which depended on a target satellite owned by a Swedish company. 

Bloomberg writes that at the same time, the Swedish postal and Telecommunications Authority appealed to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union at the UN with a request to consider the issue of Russian interference.

France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg have filed similar complaints with the International Telecommunication Union. All countries are eager to discuss the issue of interference at a meeting of the radio Regulatory Committee next week.

recall 

Sweden was the victim of a wave of cyber attacks earlier this year that are suspected to originate from Russia.

The Swedish security service called Russia the main threat to the country's security.

