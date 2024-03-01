$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22039 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 76188 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53184 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 234963 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206764 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224914 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250169 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156046 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371831 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Sumy region: Russians shelled eleven communities in the border area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33362 views

The Russian army fired artillery, mortars, and rockets at 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, causing 157 explosions and shelling residents.

Sumy region: Russians shelled eleven communities in the border area

The Russian army fired 28 times at Sumy region during the day. Residents of 11 communities came under enemy fire. In total,  157 explosions shook the region on Friday. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

During the day, Russians fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 157 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled.

- we were told by the OVA.

Details

According to the JFO, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at residents of Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska and Shalyhinska communities.

Russians attacked Bilopillia from a helicopter with NAR missiles (10 explosions). In addition, the community was attacked with artillery, mortars, and drones with explosives.

The invaders dropped two UAVs each on Velykopysarivska and Yunikivska communities. The enemy also used mortars and self-propelled artillery systems to attack the latter.

Residents of Seredyno-Budska, Khotynska and Novoslobidska ATCs suffered from mortar attacks.

And the invaders shelled Znob-Novgorod community with cannon artillery

.

Head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP is suspected of inciting sectarian hatred29.02.24, 12:39 • 22777 views

Optional

On the morning of , it was reportedthat Russian troops had fired artillery and dropped IEDs on several communities in Sumy region overnight and in the morning, causing 16 explosions.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
