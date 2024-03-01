Sumy region: Russians shelled eleven communities in the border area

The Russian army fired 28 times at Sumy region during the day. Residents of 11 communities came under enemy fire. In total, 157 explosions shook the region on Friday. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

During the day, Russians fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 157 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled. - we were told by the OVA.

According to the JFO, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at residents of Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska and Shalyhinska communities.

Russians attacked Bilopillia from a helicopter with NAR missiles (10 explosions). In addition, the community was attacked with artillery, mortars, and drones with explosives.

The invaders dropped two UAVs each on Velykopysarivska and Yunikivska communities. The enemy also used mortars and self-propelled artillery systems to attack the latter.

Residents of Seredyno-Budska, Khotynska and Novoslobidska ATCs suffered from mortar attacks.

And the invaders shelled Znob-Novgorod community with cannon artillery

