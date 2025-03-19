Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb is convinced that Europe should form its own team to negotiate the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Finnish leader suggested that this team should be represented by Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy, reports UNN correspondent.
I am sure that Europe should have a negotiating team. I would like Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy to take on this role. If we reach a ceasefire, peace negotiations will begin
The Finnish President added that Europe needs a strong negotiating team. He added that such teams already exist in the US, Ukraine, and Russia.
There is one detail that I emphasize during all my conversations with allies – it is that Ukraine has a very capable negotiating team, the United States has a very capable negotiating team, Russia has a negotiating team. I think Europe should also have a negotiating team
According to the Finnish president, Europe should act in its own way to be included in "this game". Stubb stressed that Europeans should in one way or another be at the negotiating table regarding the cessation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.
Addition
Earlier, during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Stubb noted that Ukraine, Finland and all of Europe want peace. He also assured the Ukrainian leader of further support for our country from Finland.
Reminding
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump today.