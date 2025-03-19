Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16630 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107148 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168864 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106408 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173458 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144798 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124830 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17739 views

The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.

Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is convinced that Europe should form its own team to negotiate the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Finnish leader suggested that this team should be represented by Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy, reports UNN correspondent.

I am sure that Europe should have a negotiating team. I would like Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy to take on this role. If we reach a ceasefire, peace negotiations will begin 

- Stubb said.

The Finnish President added that Europe needs a strong negotiating team. He added that such teams already exist in the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

There is one detail that I emphasize during all my conversations with allies – it is that Ukraine has a very capable negotiating team, the United States has a very capable negotiating team, Russia has a negotiating team. I think Europe should also have a negotiating team 

- Stubb said.

According to the Finnish president, Europe should act in its own way to be included in "this game". Stubb stressed that Europeans should in one way or another be at the negotiating table regarding the cessation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Addition

Earlier, during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Stubb noted that Ukraine, Finland and all of Europe want peace. He also assured the Ukrainian leader of further support for our country from Finland.

Reminding

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump today.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
