Storm Bualo hit Europe – a man was killed in Scotland, and tens of thousands of homes are without power

The powerful Storm Babet caused widespread power outages and disruptions to air traffic in Europe. In Scotland, a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing AFP and the BBC, UNN writes.

Details

According to the UK Met Office, strong winds pose a threat to people's lives. Residents were urged to stay at home if possible.

In the United Kingdom, around 82,000 homes were left without electricity on the morning of October 25. Widespread power outages were also recorded in Sweden.

Storm disrupts air traffic

Due to strong winds, at least 90 flights were canceled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The restrictions mainly affected European destinations, including Paris, Rome and Dublin.

In addition, dozens of aircraft scheduled to arrive in Amsterdam were delayed or canceled.

Finnair also reported delays to its flights at Amsterdam and London airports, but there were no cancellations.

Massive floods have engulfed four U.S. states: people are being rescued from rooftops, evacuations have been ordered