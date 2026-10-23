Massive floods have engulfed four U.S. states: people are being rescued from rooftops, evacuations have been ordered

Powerful downpours in the western United States caused massive flooding that affected the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. UNN reports this, citing the Associated Press and The Guardian.

Rescuers are evacuating people from flooded homes, including by helicopter, while local authorities report damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Details

The most difficult situation developed in the Four Corners region ("Four Corners"), where the borders of four U.S. states meet. As a result of intense rainfall, rivers burst their banks, flooding residential neighborhoods and transportation routes. In particular, in San Juan County, New Mexico, approximately 600 households were ordered to evacuate. In some homes, water levels rose to 1–1.5 meters. The U.S. National Guard was involved in the rescue operations, using helicopters, boats, and specialized equipment. Some residents had to be rescued directly from the roofs of flooded buildings.

Temporary shelters for evacuees were opened in the city of Farmington and nearby communities. At the same time, flooding in Bloomfield forced the suspension of operations at water treatment facilities, creating an additional threat of water contamination.

In Colorado, a state of emergency was declared in 11 counties. Archuleta County and the town of Pagosa Springs were particularly affected, with floodwaters damaging roads, bridges, and utility infrastructure. Because of the disaster, authorities closed certain sections of highways, suspended the operation of municipal institutions, and canceled classes at schools.

In Utah, flooding affected the city of Hurricane. According to local authorities, approximately 130 homes and residential trailers were affected by flooding. Roads, bridges, and power supply facilities were also damaged in the city.

In Arizona, the disaster affected settlements of Native American peoples. In particular, rescuers assisted 30 people in Dennehotso, while evacuations of local residents were carried out in other communities.

In addition, severe storms and tornadoes passed through the region. At least one person was reported injured in Arizona.

Water levels may exceed the historical maximum

According to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), on October 23, the level of the San Juan River near Farmington reached approximately four meters. Meteorologists forecast a further rise in water levels to 4.27 meters, which could exceed the historical maximum recorded in 1909.

Experts explain the extensive flooding by prolonged rains, which saturated the soil with moisture and left it unable to absorb additional precipitation.

According to weather forecasts, further downpours are possible in some areas over the weekend of October 24–25, so the threat of additional flooding remains.

The exact number of people affected and the total amount of damage remain unknown. Local authorities continue to assess the consequences of the disaster and conduct rescue operations.

Recall

Earlier, California beaches were closed because of an "extremely high" ocean water level.