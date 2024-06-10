Stefanchuk held a private meeting with speakers of the parliaments of Poland and the Baltic states

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with speakers of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The parties held a closed meeting on the eve of official talks to be held tomorrow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Stefanchuk's statement on Facebook.

Stefanchuk said that the meeting took place in the border town of Bialystok with Belarus. According to him, this is proof of a deep understanding of global security challenges, the protection of common interests and the need to improve security in the region.

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also explained that the main negotiations will take place tomorrow, and today the parties have outlined the main topics that will be in the focus of attention.

First of all, it is the security situation in Ukraine and the defense needs of the Defense Forces.

Now it is extremely important to remove any restrictions on the use of weapons provided to us by our partners to deter the aggressor, as well as to protect our airspace by providing Ukraine with aviation and air defense systems - said Stefanchuk.

He also noted that assistance in restoring Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, the destruction of which is a cynical goal of the enemy, remains important .

A separate topic is improving the effectiveness of the sanctions policy against Russia - summed up the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

