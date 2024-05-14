Stefanchuk arrives in Ankara on a working visit to discuss deepening cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Kurtulmuş

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107401 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40058 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64386 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58480 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224604 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81407 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58480 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Actual
Stefanchuk arrives in Ankara on a working visit to discuss deepening cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Kurtulmuş

Stefanchuk arrives in Ankara on a working visit to discuss deepening cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Kurtulmuş

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19148 views

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, visited Ankara to meet with Turkish officials, including the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, to discuss strategic cooperation, a formula for peace, and strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey.

On Tuesday, May 15, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk arrived in Ankara on a working visit, where he is scheduled to meet with Turkish officials. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary speaker's Facebook post.

Details 

Stefanchuk said that he met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus. The parties discussed strategic cooperation, the formula for peace and strengthening cooperation between our parliaments. 

Ukraine and Turkey signed a number of agreements at the level of defense ministries - Zelenskyy08.03.24, 21:29 • 50486 views

The key to the strategic partnership between our countries is the ongoing dialogue between the Presidents of our countries - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, interaction between the Parliaments, as well as active cooperation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine and Turkey

- The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized. 

He reminded that Turkey has been supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, and has been making significant efforts to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

Ukraine looks forward to the participation of Turkish President Erdogan in the Global Peace Summit. We also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between our parliaments. We talked about the work of the Friendship Group and accelerating the establishment of contacts at the level of parliamentary committees, in particular, on foreign affairs, security and defense 

- said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada about his visit to Ankara. 

The Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine also invited Numan Kurtulmus to visit Kyiv. He also emphasized that he expects his colleague to personally participate in the Third Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform.

Recall

Ukraine's Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said that Kyiv plans to hold a major food security summit in Turkey. This was discussed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul in March.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
istanbulIstanbul
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising