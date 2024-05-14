Stefanchuk arrives in Ankara on a working visit to discuss deepening cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Kurtulmuş

On Tuesday, May 15, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk arrived in Ankara on a working visit, where he is scheduled to meet with Turkish officials. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary speaker's Facebook post.

Details

Stefanchuk said that he met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus. The parties discussed strategic cooperation, the formula for peace and strengthening cooperation between our parliaments.

Ukraine and Turkey signed a number of agreements at the level of defense ministries - Zelenskyy

The key to the strategic partnership between our countries is the ongoing dialogue between the Presidents of our countries - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, interaction between the Parliaments, as well as active cooperation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine and Turkey - The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized.

He reminded that Turkey has been supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, and has been making significant efforts to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

Ukraine looks forward to the participation of Turkish President Erdogan in the Global Peace Summit. We also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between our parliaments. We talked about the work of the Friendship Group and accelerating the establishment of contacts at the level of parliamentary committees, in particular, on foreign affairs, security and defense - said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada about his visit to Ankara.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine also invited Numan Kurtulmus to visit Kyiv. He also emphasized that he expects his colleague to personally participate in the Third Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform.

Recall

Ukraine's Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said that Kyiv plans to hold a major food security summit in Turkey. This was discussed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul in March.