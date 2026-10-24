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Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2796 views

Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara announced stable Starlink/Starshield connectivity at speeds exceeding 400 km/h. The systems are important for the front.

Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister

Starlink/Starshield operating speed has been restored to more than 400 km/h, and the connection is stable. Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said this on October 24, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

The restoration of Starlink/Starshield's speed was confirmed by Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara after sources in the Defense Ministry had earlier reported that, as of the morning of Saturday, October 24, Ukraine's Defense Forces and ministry specialists had recorded that Starlink/Starshield's operating speed had been restored to more than 161 km/h.

Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser24.10.26, 09:52 • 11317 views

The Defense Ministry's monitoring systems are recording the restoration of Starlink/Starshield's speed. We are recording a speed of more than 400 km/h; the connection is stable

- Khmara said.

"This result is especially important for our front line, for the military, the operation of unmanned vehicles, logistics, and communications. The Defense Ministry continues to monitor and record the operation of Starlink/Starshield," Khmara commented.

In an interview with ABC News on October 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Starlink's operating capabilities remained limited. According to him, SpaceX owner Elon Musk is aware of the situation that has arisen.

Ukraine is still waiting for interceptor missiles and unrestricted Starlink — Zelenskyy24.10.26, 01:23 • 8904 views

Restrictions on the operating speed of satellite terminals while Ukrainian aerial vehicles were in motion became known on October 14. The restrictions complicated strike missions against Russian troops and logistics in the occupied territories, and also slowed the operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down Russian "Shaheds."

Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"14.10.26, 12:36 • 4403 views

It remains officially unknown what this speed restriction is connected with. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that neither he nor Elon Musk had issued such orders, the publication notes.

The Starshield program is a secure version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite system, intended for government and military customers.

Julia Shramko

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