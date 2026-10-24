Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser
Kyiv • UNN
Several units reported the restoration of Starlink/Starshield connectivity at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. Sternenko urged waiting for the final conclusions.
In the operation of Starlink/Starshield in the Ukrainian army, as of the morning of October 24, the restoration of communications at a speed of over 160 km/h has been recorded. This was stated by former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko on Telegram, reports UNN.
I will give a cautiously optimistic assessment of the news regarding the restoration of Starlink/Starshield operations in the Ukrainian army. Several units reported that communications at a speed of over 160 km/h had been restored
He noted that "it will take more time to draw final conclusions, but one thing is clear: the public exposure of the problem and pressure within the United States worked."
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