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Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Several units reported the restoration of Starlink/Starshield connectivity at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. Sternenko urged waiting for the final conclusions.

Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser

In the operation of Starlink/Starshield in the Ukrainian army, as of the morning of October 24, the restoration of communications at a speed of over 160 km/h has been recorded. This was stated by former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko on Telegram, reports UNN.   

I will give a cautiously optimistic assessment of the news regarding the restoration of Starlink/Starshield operations in the Ukrainian army. Several units reported that communications at a speed of over 160 km/h had been restored

- Sternenko wrote.

He noted that "it will take more time to draw final conclusions, but one thing is clear: the public exposure of the problem and pressure within the United States worked."

Ukraine is still waiting for interceptor missiles and unrestricted Starlink — Zelenskyy24.10.26, 01:23 • 4308 views

Julia Shramko

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