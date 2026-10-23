Starlink restrictions for Ukraine have not been lifted yet – “Flash”

The mass media are asking for information regarding the current status of the Starlink restrictions. This was reported by the President’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense, radio technology specialist Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.

Details

At present, we are not recording any lifting of the restrictions on Starlink. There are isolated cases when Starlink may operate somewhat faster than the restrictions allow, but these are likely consequences of the Starlink algorithm’s operation or special conditions of use, rather than a lifting of the restriction - the post says.

Additionally

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally ordered restrictions on the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which is used for Ukraine’s military needs.

After information about the restrictions became public, SpaceX representatives contacted the White House. The parties attempted to coordinate a statement that the company and the Trump administration had coordinated their actions.

Recall

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the President of Ukraine’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense, stated that SpaceX’s restrictions on Starlink terminals could complicate efforts to counter jet-powered "Shahed" drones.