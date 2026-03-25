SPARTAK Shopping and Entertainment Center Celebrated Anniversary: Children's Football Party, iPhone Giveaway, and Victory in Ukrainian Business Award 2025

The SPARTAK Sports, Shopping, and Entertainment Center celebrated its latest anniversary with a vibrant event that turned into a real festival of emotions for the whole family. The ultimate birthday gift for the complex was winning the prestigious national Ukrainian Business Award 2025. The company was recognized as the absolute leader and business of the year in the "Sports and Family Leisure Center" category, informs UNN.

A Holiday for Everyone: From Football Drive to Awesome Gifts

This year, the SEC's anniversary will be remembered by Lviv residents for its massive entertainment program. An energetic "Football Party" was organized for the youngest visitors. Kids got the chance to feel like real athletes: they participated in active games with animators, learned how to score goals, and played on an improvised football pitch. Genuine children's smiles and an atmosphere of drive were the main highlights of the day.

The culmination of the celebration was a grand giveaway of valuable gifts for the guests of the complex. The main prize generated the most excitement—a brand-new iPhone found its lucky owner right in the middle of the festivities. This once again proved that SPARTAK knows how to pleasantly surprise and bring joy.

From Shopping to a Living Community

Founded in 2019, the SPARTAK SEC quickly grew into one of Lviv's most important infrastructural hubs. Winning the Ukrainian Business Award serves as logical recognition that the center has evolved far beyond a standard shopping venue. It has successfully transformed traditional shopping into a lively space for interaction, bringing the city's residents together around a healthy lifestyle.

"It is important to us that the SEC is not associated exclusively with shopping. We want it to be a place that fosters a culture of shared leisure, activity, and mutual support," notes Roksolana Pyrtko, Head of the SPARTAK SEC.

Key Initiatives of the Complex

Beyond the festive events, the SEC continues to systematically work on socially significant projects:

Youth Sports Development: Operating a football academy, swimming lessons, and padel tennis courts. The well-thought-out space allows children to train while parents relax at the food court or go about their day.

Operating a football academy, swimming lessons, and padel tennis courts. The well-thought-out space allows children to train while parents relax at the food court or go about their day. Creativity for the Little Ones: Regularly organizing master classes and interactive events that nurture toddlers' creativity and turn a visit to the mall into a real adventure.

Regularly organizing master classes and interactive events that nurture toddlers' creativity and turn a visit to the mall into a real adventure. Support for Veterans: Providing a barrier-free space for training wounded military personnel and veterans. This initiative aims to help participants adapt to an active daily life.

This year's anniversary and the victory at UBA 2025 prove: SPARTAK SEC once again solidifies its status not just as a place with impeccable service, but as a hub of culture, inclusivity, and true celebration.