photo: ua-times

Since the beginning of this year alone, the prosecution authorities have defended, through the courts, the rights of communities to water fund lands with a total area of nearly 439 hectares. This is stated in the response from the Office of the Prosecutor General to a UNN request regarding the representation of the state's interests in court.

Water fund lands have a significant socioeconomic, environmental and biospheric role. The preservation of water bodies and water fund lands, including their coastal protection strips, is important for the proper functioning of all elements of the environment and human life.

Given the significance and importance of lands in this category, the prosecution authorities ensured the effective implementation of representational measures aimed at returning water fund land plots to state ownership. The state's interests in water fund lands were protected against their unlawful allocation for development or other needs incompatible with their designated purpose, as well as their unlawful appropriation, despite the fact that they are subject to restrictions in civil circulation and may not be transferred into private ownership or for use for purposes other than those established by law - the response to the request states.

One example of protecting water fund lands from development is the return to the Kyiv community of the lower cascade of the Sovski Ponds in the city of Kyiv, with a total area of more than 19 hectares and a value of UAH 618 million. The court's decision has been enforced. As emphasized by the OPG, this preserved 19 hectares of wilderness in the middle of a city that often records one of the world's highest levels of air pollution, where European pond turtles, various species of flora and fauna (some of them listed in the Red Book) live, and 350 species of mature trees grow.

More than 700,000 hectares: the Prosecutor's Office reported on the return of NAAS of Ukraine land to the state

Also in the capital, the prosecutor's office ensured enforcement of a court decision granting the prosecutor's claim in the interests of the state, represented by the Kyiv City Council, to remove obstacles to the use and disposal of a water fund land plot of 3.2 hectares by terminating the company's ownership of bank-protection structures (hydraulic engineering structures) with a total area of 2,374 square meters in the Berkivshchyna tract, within the coastal protection strip of the Dnipro River.

In addition, in 2026, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured the enforcement of 27 court decisions in claims obliging individuals to return to the Pishchanska Village Council water fund land plots with an area of 48 hectares, located on artificial islands in the Samara Bay of the Dnipro River, which had been transferred into private ownership for personal peasant farming. The state registration of the disputed plots in the State Land Cadastre was canceled, and the citizens' proprietary rights to them were terminated.

The Commercial Court also granted the claim of the Stryi District Prosecutor's Office of the Lviv region, filed in the interests of the state against the Stryi City Council and an individual, seeking to invalidate the lease agreement and return a water fund land plot of 97.4 hectares. The prosecutor established that the city council had leased the plot, without holding land auctions, for fishery purposes and for servicing real estate facilities with an area of 453.2 square meters, which is 2,149 times larger than the area of the real property located on it.

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured enforcement of a court decision ordering the return to the territorial community of the Hay syn City Council of land plots of the Ladyzhyn Reservoir with an area of 605 hectares, which had been used by an individual entrepreneur without title documents.

The Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured enforcement of a court decision granting the prosecutor's claim, filed in the interests of the state represented by the Kotelva Settlement Council, against the Agricultural Cooperative "Batkivshchyna" to remove obstacles to the use and disposal of a water fund land plot of 17 hectares, located within the coastal protection strip of the Kotelva River and unlawfully transferred into the cooperative's private ownership for agricultural purposes.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office ensured the enforcement of a court decision to return to the communal ownership of the Letychiv Settlement Council a 254-hectare water fund land plot with a water body located on it, which had been used by a business entity without title documents.