Sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: military man faces up to 7 years in prison

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100842 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253783 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165988 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227724 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113098 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41368 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23565 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28676 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34849 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32250 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239223 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100842 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71040 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77606 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113570 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114432 views
Sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: military man faces up to 7 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21517 views

A military officer and his accomplice will stand trial for selling two cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for personal gain.

A military officer and his accomplice who sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be brought to court. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

Details

SBI officers have completed pre-trial investigation against a serviceman and his accomplice who imported cars from Europe to Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces. Indictment sent to court

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that the offenders bought cars abroad allegedly for the military and imported them to Ukraine without paying customs duties. However, instead of handing them over to the military, they put them up for sale on specialized online trading platforms.

In particular, they sold two cars for almost USD 12 thousand: a Nissan X-Trail (USD 4.8 thousand) and a Hyundai Santa Fe (USD 7 thousand).

SBI suspects cadet of Dnipro's law enforcement university of extorting over UAH 800 thousand on dating site30.01.24, 10:43 • 22133 views

SBI officers detained the accomplices. Both cars were seized. The estimated value of the cars is UAH 629 thousand.

The serviceman and his accomplice are accused of illegally using humanitarian aid for profit (part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years

- the SBI summarized.

Recall

SBI officers exposed an official who appropriated a car from the impound lot. For this, he was suspected of illegal possession of a vehicle

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
hyundai-motor-companyHyundai Motor Company
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising