Sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: military man faces up to 7 years in prison

A military officer and his accomplice who sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be brought to court. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

SBI officers have completed pre-trial investigation against a serviceman and his accomplice who imported cars from Europe to Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces. Indictment sent to court - the department summarized.

It is noted that the offenders bought cars abroad allegedly for the military and imported them to Ukraine without paying customs duties. However, instead of handing them over to the military, they put them up for sale on specialized online trading platforms.

In particular, they sold two cars for almost USD 12 thousand: a Nissan X-Trail (USD 4.8 thousand) and a Hyundai Santa Fe (USD 7 thousand).

SBI officers detained the accomplices. Both cars were seized. The estimated value of the cars is UAH 629 thousand.

The serviceman and his accomplice are accused of illegally using humanitarian aid for profit (part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years - the SBI summarized.

