SBI suspects cadet of Dnipro's law enforcement university of extorting over UAH 800 thousand on dating site

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100274 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126088 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128154 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169751 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273543 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177574 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166967 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148694 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105086 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 98920 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 73961 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 70437 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 82718 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242614 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239305 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126083 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102914 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119480 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119935 views
Actual
SBI suspects cadet of Dnipro's law enforcement university of extorting over UAH 800 thousand on dating site

SBI suspects cadet of Dnipro's law enforcement university of extorting over UAH 800 thousand on dating site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22134 views

A cadet of one of Ukraine's law enforcement universities was served a notice of suspicion that she defrauded a woman she met on a dating site of over UAH 800,000 by posing as a wounded soldier in need of surgery. The court imposed on the cadet a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

A cadet of one of Dnipro's law enforcement universities was served with a notice of suspicion for defrauding over 800,000 hryvnias on a dating site, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI officers, in cooperation with the National Police, served a notice of suspicion to a cadet of one of the law enforcement higher education institutions in Dnipro region. (...) The cadet was served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court also imposed on her a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention," the Bureau reported on Telegram.

According to the SBI, the girl registered a fake profile on a dating site under a man's name and stole a photo from a real person's page on one of the social networks.

"After meeting another girl, she began to write romantic messages on behalf of a fictitious boyfriend. The victim, unaware of who was actually hiding behind the profile, gave her phone number and began to actively correspond in messengers, as well as periodically communicate by phone. In order to prevent the voice of the suitor from giving away the deception, the cadet explained in telephone conversations that she had undergone surgery on her vocal cords in childhood, and that is why she speaks like that," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, the "suitor" later wrote that he had joined the army and was in the combat zone, which meant that they would not be able to meet in person in the near future, but promised to periodically send gifts to the girl through his niece. "The so-called niece, who often brought gifts, turned out to be the suspect herself," the bureau noted.

"At one point, the 'fighter' said that he had come under enemy fire near Bakhmut and received a serious combat injury and began asking for money for surgery. Believing the man to be her boyfriend, the victim borrowed more than UAH 800 thousand from her friends and relatives and sent everything to the fraudster's account," the SBI reported.

Online romance scam leads to triple murder in Spain24.01.24, 05:05 • 26511 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
telegramTelegram
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising