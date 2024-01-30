SBI suspects cadet of Dnipro's law enforcement university of extorting over UAH 800 thousand on dating site

A cadet of one of Dnipro's law enforcement universities was served with a notice of suspicion for defrauding over 800,000 hryvnias on a dating site, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI officers, in cooperation with the National Police, served a notice of suspicion to a cadet of one of the law enforcement higher education institutions in Dnipro region. (...) The cadet was served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court also imposed on her a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention," the Bureau reported on Telegram.

According to the SBI, the girl registered a fake profile on a dating site under a man's name and stole a photo from a real person's page on one of the social networks.

"After meeting another girl, she began to write romantic messages on behalf of a fictitious boyfriend. The victim, unaware of who was actually hiding behind the profile, gave her phone number and began to actively correspond in messengers, as well as periodically communicate by phone. In order to prevent the voice of the suitor from giving away the deception, the cadet explained in telephone conversations that she had undergone surgery on her vocal cords in childhood, and that is why she speaks like that," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, the "suitor" later wrote that he had joined the army and was in the combat zone, which meant that they would not be able to meet in person in the near future, but promised to periodically send gifts to the girl through his niece. "The so-called niece, who often brought gifts, turned out to be the suspect herself," the bureau noted.

"At one point, the 'fighter' said that he had come under enemy fire near Bakhmut and received a serious combat injury and began asking for money for surgery. Believing the man to be her boyfriend, the victim borrowed more than UAH 800 thousand from her friends and relatives and sent everything to the fraudster's account," the SBI reported.

