Smuggling of drugs worth millions of hryvnias: large-scale supply channel to Ukraine blocked

Law enforcement officers blocked a channel for supplying narcotic and psychotropic substances worth millions of hryvnias to Ukraine and the Middle East. A foreigner who was involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs and psychotropics was detained. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

The active member of the organized group was served a notice of suspicion of smuggling and illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (Part 2 Art. 15, Part 3 Art. 305, Part 3 Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OGP said in a statement.

According to the investigation, members of the organized group, which included the suspect, bought methadone and α-PVP online and transported them in large smuggled consignments to Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia. They used "masterclasses", postal shipments, and bus transportation.

All financial transactions related to the purchase and sale of prohibited substances were carried out exclusively in cryptocurrency. The monthly profit of the organized group exceeded UAH 5 million, the PGO said.

Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs

In September 2024, under an assumed name, the suspect sent a bag of drugs by postal service to Odesa, which was to be received by a local resident and transported to Istanbul. In addition, he sent two suitcases with hidden drugs on a Kyiv-Istanbul bus.

Law enforcement officers seized both batches of drugs. The total weight of the seized substances is more than 5 kg, the value is almost UAH 5 million.

The foreigner was detained while trying to cross the state border at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint.

Currently, the suspect has been detained as a measure of restraint.

Measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in the crime, the OGP added.