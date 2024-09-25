Smuggling of drugs worth millions of hryvnias: large-scale supply channel to Ukraine blocked

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 92199 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144644 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139622 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 112015 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43366 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114178 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62999 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69387 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190926 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143090 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138980 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155800 views
Smuggling of drugs worth millions of hryvnias: large-scale supply channel to Ukraine blocked

Smuggling of drugs worth millions of hryvnias: large-scale supply channel to Ukraine blocked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13851 views

Law enforcement officers detained a foreigner who organized drug smuggling to the Middle East and Ukraine. More than 5 kg of drugs worth almost UAH 5 million were seized, and a measure of restraint was chosen for the suspect.

Law enforcement officers blocked a channel for supplying narcotic and psychotropic substances worth millions of hryvnias to Ukraine and the Middle East. A foreigner who was involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs and psychotropics was detained. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

The active member of the organized group was served a notice of suspicion of smuggling and illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (Part 2 Art. 15, Part 3 Art. 305, Part 3 Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OGP said in a statement. 

According to the investigation, members of the organized group, which included the suspect, bought methadone and α-PVP online and transported them in large smuggled consignments to Azerbaijan, Turkey  and Georgia. They used "masterclasses", postal shipments, and bus transportation.

All financial transactions related to the purchase and sale of prohibited substances were carried out exclusively in cryptocurrency. The monthly profit of the organized group exceeded UAH 5 million, the PGO said.

Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs21.09.24, 12:36 • 18211 views

In September 2024, under an assumed name, the suspect sent a bag of drugs by postal service to Odesa, which was to be received by a local resident and transported to Istanbul. In addition, he sent two suitcases with hidden drugs on a Kyiv-Istanbul bus.

Law enforcement officers seized both batches of drugs. The total weight of the seized substances is more than 5 kg, the value is almost UAH 5 million.

The foreigner was detained while trying to cross the state border at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint.

Currently, the suspect has been detained as a measure of restraint.

Measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in the crime, the OGP added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
istanbulIstanbul
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

