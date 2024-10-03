Smoke in Sumy due to fires provoked by enemy shelling - RMA

Smoke is observed in Sumy due to enemy shelling, which caused natural fires, residents are advised to limit their stay outside and close windows, Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

The smoke observed in the city of Sumy this morning is the result of enemy shelling. It was the enemy's attacks that caused the dry vegetation to catch fire - RMA noted.

Reportedly, SES units are working to localize and eliminate the fires.

"We advise you to limit your stay outside and close the windows," the RMA said.

