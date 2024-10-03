Smoke in Sumy due to fires provoked by enemy shelling - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Smoke is observed in Sumy due to enemy shelling, which caused dry vegetation to catch fire. The State Emergency Service is working to eliminate the fires, and residents are advised to limit their time outside and close windows.
The smoke observed in the city of Sumy this morning is the result of enemy shelling. It was the enemy's attacks that caused the dry vegetation to catch fire
Reportedly, SES units are working to localize and eliminate the fires.
"We advise you to limit your stay outside and close the windows," the RMA said.
