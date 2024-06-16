Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of ZNPP

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was stated by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and fully supports the IAEA's efforts to implement the basic safety and operational measures at the plant. In this regard, the Slovak government has supported the IAEA's work financially. Ukraine must survive in order to become a peaceful, democratic, sovereign state with stable, internationally recognized borders and to be on a sustainable path to its Euro-Atlantic (integration - ed.), EU and NATO membership, - Blanar said.

According to him, Slovakia continues to supply electricity to Ukraine.

Slovakia is at this table because we want to support every peace initiative, but it is very important that all stakeholders are involved in the process - Blanar said.

At the beginning of his speech, he said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was supposed to attend the Summit, but was absent due to an attempt on his life a month ago.

Recall

80 countries and 4 organizations supported the final communiqué of the Peace Summit.