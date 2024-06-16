Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of ZNPP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148079 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144515 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245435 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152131 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370882 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183344 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149984 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 148080 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125461 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144516 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137696 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157864 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13298 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17385 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18560 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34663 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28718 views

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and fully supports the IAEA's efforts to ensure its safe operation by providing financial support for the IAEA's work.

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of ZNPP

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was stated by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Slovakia is very concerned about the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and fully supports the IAEA's efforts to implement the basic safety and operational measures at the plant. In this regard, the Slovak government has supported the IAEA's work financially. Ukraine must survive in order to become a peaceful, democratic, sovereign state with stable, internationally recognized borders and to be on a sustainable path to its Euro-Atlantic (integration - ed.), EU and NATO membership,

- Blanar said.

According to him, Slovakia continues to supply electricity to Ukraine.

Slovakia is at this table because we want to support every peace initiative, but it is very important that all stakeholders are involved in the process

- Blanar said.

At the beginning of his speech, he said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was supposed to attend the Summit, but was absent due to an attempt on his life a month ago.

Recall

80 countries and 4 organizations supported the final communiqué of the Peace Summit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
NATO
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91