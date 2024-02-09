Slovak parliament approves closure of country's anti-corruption office despite street protests and EU warnings

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101014 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127409 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274595 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177685 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166983 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243508 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105867 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100722 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79679 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76344 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240169 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103325 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103504 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119827 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120257 views
Slovak parliament approves closure of country's anti-corruption office despite street protests and EU warnings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24776 views

The Slovak parliament has approved the closure of the country's anti-corruption agency, despite street protests and warnings from the EU.

After more than two months of obstruction and eight rounds of weekly protests in Slovak cities, the reform of the criminal code was adopted by the Slovak parliament.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the ORF Broadcasting Corporation and Euractiv.

Details

Despite the boycott by the opposition parties in Slovakia, the country's parliament has given the green light to the reform of criminal legislation, which will result in the liquidation of the special prosecutor's office responsible for fighting organized crime and political crimes.

The reform, initiated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, may also ease sanctions against offenders, reducing the timeframe for bringing these people to justice and weakening whistleblower protection.

Ksenia Makarova , a representative of the Slovak anti-corruption group Stop Corruption, said that the judicial reform was accelerated by the Fico government without consulting relevant legal experts and "despite the protests of tens of thousands of people across Slovakia.

Therefore, it is questionable whether the government will insist on rapid changes as its own politicians and businessmen involved are under investigation and prosecution

- Makarova said.

The amendment was also criticized by the EU institutions and could have triggered the launch of the EU's conditional mechanism for Slovakia, which could have led to the suspension of EU funds to the country.

President Zuzana Chaputova said she was ready to veto the reform and would probably challenge it in the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, the political opposition vowed to continue organizing anti-government protests, Euractiv reports.

NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats09.02.24, 11:52 • 34261 view

Recall

At the end of 2023, Slovakia once again witnessed protests directed at the government of Robert Fico. The demonstrations are against the planned abolition of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and against the reduction of penalties for financial crimes. The EU also has concerns about the rule of law in Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has indicated that the country will not block 50 billion euros of EU funding for Ukraine over the next four years.

Slovakia is negotiating with the United States to buy Patriot air defense systems29.01.24, 01:02 • 29674 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising