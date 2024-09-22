Situation in Sumy region: 23 attacks recorded

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 48 explosions were recorded. UNN writes with reference to Sumy RMA.

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, during which 48 explosions were recorded. Communities came under fire: Khotyn, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, River, Putivl, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyn and Shostka.

The Velykopysarivska community was attacked by FPV drones (5 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions).

Artillery strikes (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (8 explosions) were recorded in Khotyn community.

In the Krasnopilska community, there was a UAV drop of explosive ordnance (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

An FPV drone attack took place in Bilopilska community (1 explosion).

The launch of a guided aerial bomb (UAB) was recorded in the Rikkivska community (3 explosions).

The enemy attacked Shahed UAV in Shostka community (6 explosions).

An attack with a barrage munition "Lancet" took place in Miropilska community (1 explosion).

Artillery shelling (6 explosions) was recorded in Putivl community.

The enemy shelled Novoslobidska community with artillery (2 explosions).

The launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded in Shalyhyne community.

The Hlukhiv community also launched an explosive device (1 explosion).

Yesterday, Russian forces conducted 81 attacks in Sumy region, causing 175 explosions. The attacks included artillery, mortars, MLRS, bombs and drones, with Krasnopilska community suffering the most.