Since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah militants have been eliminated, including 20 commanders by the IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces said that since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed, including 20 commanders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

The military emphasizes that the operation has lasted only 4 days - on Monday, Israeli forces began limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on accurate intelligence in southern Lebanon.

Four days of targeted operations in South Lebanon: 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including 20 commanders, were killed. (...) With fire and intelligence support from divisions and the Northern Command, 5 battalion commanders, 10 company commanders and 6 platoon commanders were killed - the IDF said.

It is noted that the Israeli Defense Forces are eliminating terrorists who have entrenched themselves in buildings and positions near the border. The forces are also finding and destroying weapons depots, ready-to-launch rocket launchers and abandoned Hezbollah explosives.

The Israeli Air Force constantly supports the infantry by conducting preemptive strikes on military targets as part of raids to neutralize threats in the area - the Israeli military summarized.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Thursday.

