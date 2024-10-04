Since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah militants have been eliminated, including 20 commanders by the IDF

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52234 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136434 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142325 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138653 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171808 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141342 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141233 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94080 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108630 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110735 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141233 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146106 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137569 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154489 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah militants have been eliminated, including 20 commanders by the IDF

Since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah militants have been eliminated, including 20 commanders by the IDF

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15411 views

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including 20 commanders, in a 4-day ground operation in South Lebanon. The operation included targeted raids and the destruction of military facilities.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that since the beginning of the ground operation in Lebanon, 250 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed, including 20 commanders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

The military emphasizes that the operation has lasted only 4 days - on Monday, Israeli forces began limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on accurate intelligence in southern Lebanon.

Four days of targeted operations in South Lebanon: 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including 20 commanders, were killed. (...) With fire and intelligence support from divisions and the Northern Command, 5 battalion commanders, 10 company commanders and 6 platoon commanders were killed

- the IDF said.

Powerful explosions occurred in Beirut at night. The target of the strikes could be the brother of the slain Hezbollah leader04.10.24, 09:59 • 13983 views

It is noted that the Israeli Defense Forces are eliminating terrorists who have entrenched themselves in buildings and positions near the border. The forces are also finding and destroying weapons depots, ready-to-launch rocket launchers and abandoned Hezbollah explosives.

The Israeli Air Force constantly supports the infantry by conducting preemptive strikes on military targets as part of raids to neutralize threats in the area

- the Israeli military summarized. 

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces said it struck  Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Thursday. 

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it02.10.24, 09:16 • 101118 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
iranIran

Contact us about advertising