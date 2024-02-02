Since the beginning of the full-scale war, almost 70 thousand soldiers have been awarded state decorations

Almost 70 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have been awarded state awards for successfully repelling Russian aggression since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, President Zelensky said in an evening address on February 1, UNN reports .

Details

"In total, since February 24, almost 70 thousand of our soldiers have been honored with state awards. To be precise, 69,945 have been honored so far. All elements of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine - the Army, the National Guard, the Security Service, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Special Communications Service and, of course, the GUR," Zelenskyy said.

The President also spoke about signing several new decrees on honoring our soldiers with state awards. We are talking about 294 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Different brigades, different directions. But equally vital battles. Courage, without which Ukraine would not have been able to survive. The strength that ensures Ukraine's independence and its own path in this world. We should be grateful to each of our soldiers - all the defenders, all those who strengthen the defense and help Zelensky said.

