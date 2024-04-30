Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have destroyed 210 medical institutions: where the destruction is the greatest

Over the two years that russians have been attacking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, 210 medical facilities have been completely destroyed. The Ministry of Health toldi n which regions medical facilities were most damaged, UNN reports.

Details

During the full-scale invasion, the russian army damaged 1,588 medical facilities, 210 of which were completely destroyed.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions sustained the most damage.

The Ministry of Health notes that information on the condition of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories is not available.

However, despite the bombing and shelling, restoring the damaged medical infrastructure is a priority for the state to provide everyone with access to necessary medical services - the Ministry of Health noted.

Recall

In the two years since russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has rebuilt 513 medical facilities, despite constant bombardment and attacks by Russia.

This applies to medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows or damaged roofs, facades, etc. Most of the restored medical facilities are located in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

