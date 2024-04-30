ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100803 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111157 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153796 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157486 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253752 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41239 views
March 1, 07:52 PM • 23405 views
March 1, 08:39 PM • 28490 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 34664 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 32075 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253752 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227708 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213553 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 239206 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225842 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100803 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 70959 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 77503 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113561 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114425 views
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have destroyed 210 medical institutions: where the destruction is the greatest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22526 views

During the 26 months of the full-scale war, russians damaged 1,588 and completely destroyed 210 medical facilities in Ukraine, with Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffering the most.

Over the two years that russians have been attacking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, 210 medical facilities have been completely destroyed. The Ministry of Health toldi n which regions medical facilities were most damaged, UNN reports.

Details

During the full-scale invasion, the russian army damaged 1,588 medical facilities, 210 of which were completely destroyed.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions sustained the most damage.

The Ministry of Health notes that information on the condition of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories is not available.

However, despite the bombing and shelling, restoring the damaged medical infrastructure is a priority for the state to provide everyone with access to necessary medical services

- the Ministry of Health noted.

Recall

In the two years since russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has rebuilt 513 medical facilities, despite constant bombardment and attacks by Russia.

This applies to medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows or damaged roofs, facades, etc. Most of the restored medical facilities are located in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Russians damaged natural gas transportation system during missile attack on April 27 - Ministry of Energy28.04.24, 18:21 • 50623 views

Iryna Kolesnik

War
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising