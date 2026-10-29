Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
12:13 PM • 798 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 532 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhoto
10:46 AM • 9046 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 10296 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
09:33 AM • 13237 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
08:33 AM • 16582 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 27689 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
October 29, 05:58 AM • 25773 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
October 29, 05:16 AM • 23671 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
October 29, 04:17 AM • 24494 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangementOctober 29, 03:07 AM • 21487 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 17161 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 21567 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 19389 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 26517 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 26817 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 47788 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 60423 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 53348 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 58416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Iran
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 5444 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 7872 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 19646 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 21820 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 17397 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Time (magazine)

Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8718 views

Russian strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk have claimed at least 17 lives. Among those killed in Chernihiv were two 15-year-old girls.

Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured

In Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk, the number of people affected by Russian strikes on October 29 is increasing — 17 fatalities and dozens of injured are known; two children were killed in Chernihiv. UNN reports this with reference to data from local military administrations.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, the enemy launched a horrific strike on the railway station; 13 fatalities and many injured are known.

Already 13 people have been injured as a result of the enemy strike on Dnipro. Four people are in serious condition. They are an 11-year-old boy, men aged 40 and 53, and a 26-year-old woman. Doctors assess the condition of the remaining injured as moderate. They are all in hospital. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance

- Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on social media.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Air Force reported that the enemy directed four jet-powered drones at the region.

At around 11:00 on October 29, 2026, the enemy directed four jet-powered attack UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk region. Three of them were destroyed by air defense. Unfortunately, one UAV hit the platform of Dnipro's railway station. As a result of the strike, 13 civilians were killed and another 13 were injured. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and affected by the Russian terrorist strike

- the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro29.10.26, 12:33 • 10303 views

Chernihiv

In the middle of the day, the enemy struck Chernihiv with a "parcel". Right in the city center. Precisely when the streets were crowded. Unfortunately, two fatalities are already known. They were girls. They were only 15 years old. The enemy killed two children. At least 11 people were affected, including children. The information is still being clarified. All services are working at the scene. There is a lot of destruction — businesses, homes, and cars

- Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus said on social media.

Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, an enemy UAV hit a multi-story residential building. According to preliminary information, two people were killed as a result of the attack. 

The number of injured has risen to nine. Two of them are children. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance. The information is being clarified

- Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych wrote on social media.

Zaporizhzhia

The enemy targeted a route taxi in central Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. One injured person is currently known. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

- acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported on social media.

Earlier, according to him, the Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone — 4 people were affected. Then the enemy launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Two men, aged 66 and 41, were injured. Fifteen vehicles, a warehouse building, and a power line were damaged. Also today in Bilenke, a 49-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy attacks. Doctors fought for his life but were unable to save him. Three more men were injured — aged 51, 75, and 74. All those affected were taken to hospital.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Dnipro (city)
Ukrainian Air Force
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia