Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured

In Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk, the number of people affected by Russian strikes on October 29 is increasing — 17 fatalities and dozens of injured are known; two children were killed in Chernihiv. UNN reports this with reference to data from local military administrations.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, the enemy launched a horrific strike on the railway station; 13 fatalities and many injured are known.

Already 13 people have been injured as a result of the enemy strike on Dnipro. Four people are in serious condition. They are an 11-year-old boy, men aged 40 and 53, and a 26-year-old woman. Doctors assess the condition of the remaining injured as moderate. They are all in hospital. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance - Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on social media.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Air Force reported that the enemy directed four jet-powered drones at the region.

At around 11:00 on October 29, 2026, the enemy directed four jet-powered attack UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk region. Three of them were destroyed by air defense. Unfortunately, one UAV hit the platform of Dnipro's railway station. As a result of the strike, 13 civilians were killed and another 13 were injured. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and affected by the Russian terrorist strike - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro

Chernihiv

In the middle of the day, the enemy struck Chernihiv with a "parcel". Right in the city center. Precisely when the streets were crowded. Unfortunately, two fatalities are already known. They were girls. They were only 15 years old. The enemy killed two children. At least 11 people were affected, including children. The information is still being clarified. All services are working at the scene. There is a lot of destruction — businesses, homes, and cars - Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus said on social media.

Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, an enemy UAV hit a multi-story residential building. According to preliminary information, two people were killed as a result of the attack.

The number of injured has risen to nine. Two of them are children. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance. The information is being clarified - Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych wrote on social media.

Zaporizhzhia

The enemy targeted a route taxi in central Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. One injured person is currently known. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported on social media.

Earlier, according to him, the Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone — 4 people were affected. Then the enemy launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Two men, aged 66 and 41, were injured. Fifteen vehicles, a warehouse building, and a power line were damaged. Also today in Bilenke, a 49-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy attacks. Doctors fought for his life but were unable to save him. Three more men were injured — aged 51, 75, and 74. All those affected were taken to hospital.