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Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10336 views

A Russian jet-powered drone struck the railway station in Dnipro: 13 people were killed and ten injured. There are also victims in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia’s strike with a jet-powered drone on a railway station in Dnipro, where 13 people were killed, and showed the first footage from the site of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians attacked the platform with a drone, where an ordinary suburban electric train and a regular passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, as of now, 13 people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another ten people were injured

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the necessary services have been deployed at the site.

"How many such terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on some Russian oligarchs and the energy sector instead of moving toward de-escalation? That is precisely why Ukraine always says that fair and decisive action by America and Europe in response to Russian escalation is needed: sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not weaken while this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, America, and the G7. Thank you to everyone who is ready to help in this way," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russian strikes on other regions

Meanwhile, local authorities are reporting Russian strikes in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, Poltava region, as well as casualties.

"Today, the enemy carried out another cynical attack right in the center of our city. Ordinary civilians who were simply going to work, attending to their everyday affairs, and making plans for the day were hit... As of now, two people are known to have been killed. Four people were injured, including one child," Chernihiv City Military Administration Head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi said on social media on October 29.

"In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV struck a multi-apartment residential building. According to preliminary information, two people were killed as a result of the attack. The number of injured has risen to two. One of them is a six-year-old child. They were hospitalized," Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Diakivnych said on social media.

In addition, according to the data provided by acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin, the Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. The number of wounded has increased to four. There are also casualties from Russian strikes in the region on October 29.

Julia Shramko

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