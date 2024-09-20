Sikorsky explains his words on the referendum in Crimea: the proposal was made as part of a hypothetical discussion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Sikorsky explains his words on the referendum in Crimea: the proposal was made as part of a hypothetical discussion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24824 views

The Polish Foreign Minister said that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The proposal on Crimea was made as part of a hypothetical discussion on the implementation of Zelenskyy's ideas.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and his proposal to put Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum was made as part of a hypothetical discussion. Onet writes about it, UNN reports.

Poland certainly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, there is no doubt about it, and I have repeatedly emphasized this. However, at the conference, there was a hypothetical discussion among experts off the record (confidentially, without citation), where we wondered how to implement President Zelensky's own proposals for the return of Crimea. He spoke about diplomatic activities 

- Sikorsky said.

He also commented on media reports of a "dispute" with Zelensky in Kyiv, noting that Poland supports Ukraine militarily, financially, and humanitarianly, but as is the case between neighbors, sometimes there are issues that need to be resolved.

"We need more lively and even more intensive contacts with Ukraine for its accession to the European Union, and we hope that Ukraine will also show sensitivity to our demands," Sikorski added.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to place Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum on who are its rightful residents. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people said such statements were "unacceptable and cynical.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to a Polish minister's proposal to place Crimea under a UN mandate to hold a "fair referendum" there.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

