Sikorsky explains his words on the referendum in Crimea: the proposal was made as part of a hypothetical discussion

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and his proposal to put Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum was made as part of a hypothetical discussion. Onet writes about it, UNN reports.

Poland certainly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, there is no doubt about it, and I have repeatedly emphasized this. However, at the conference, there was a hypothetical discussion among experts off the record (confidentially, without citation), where we wondered how to implement President Zelensky's own proposals for the return of Crimea. He spoke about diplomatic activities - Sikorsky said.

He also commented on media reports of a "dispute" with Zelensky in Kyiv, noting that Poland supports Ukraine militarily, financially, and humanitarianly, but as is the case between neighbors, sometimes there are issues that need to be resolved.

"We need more lively and even more intensive contacts with Ukraine for its accession to the European Union, and we hope that Ukraine will also show sensitivity to our demands," Sikorski added.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to place Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum on who are its rightful residents. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people said such statements were "unacceptable and cynical.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to a Polish minister's proposal to place Crimea under a UN mandate to hold a "fair referendum" there.