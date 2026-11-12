Shooting near the White House: five people injured - AP

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
04:23 PM • 374 views
"One legend will replace another" — Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia's new CEO
03:07 PM • 9182 views
Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal
02:49 PM • 11549 views
"All the details need to be clarified" — the OP responded to Putin’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka
02:16 PM • 17798 views
In Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oshchadbank branches and ATMs, will cease operations
01:28 PM • 33790 views
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine
11:45 AM • 32499 views
Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficitPhoto
11:33 AM • 28917 views
Reservation from mobilization: the government is preparing changes for critically important enterprises through 2027
11:18 AM • 24528 views
"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries
November 12, 09:11 AM • 28856 views
Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy
November 12, 09:01 AM • 24528 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increasedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hegseth's delegation became embroiled in a scandal near the Tomb of the Unknown SoldierVideoNovember 12, 06:49 AM • 25478 views
Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injuredPhotoNovember 12, 07:52 AM • 37102 views
Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injuredNovember 12, 08:28 AM • 29713 views
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details12:18 PM • 25443 views
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 27214 views
Publications
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expect03:01 PM • 6634 views
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine01:28 PM • 33812 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 07:35 AM • 51919 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 55310 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 66470 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Republic of Ireland
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Germany, they are looking for a caretaker for a 12th-century tower with free accommodation, but there is a catch04:18 PM • 294 views
Fight between UFC fighters Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi: police say eight people were detained Video03:30 PM • 1884 views
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 27290 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 39375 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 49174 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Heating
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Shooting near the White House: five people injured - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

A shooting occurred in the Logan Circle area of Washington, injuring five people. The shooter has not been apprehended; no fatalities have been reported.

Shooting near the White House: five people injured - AP

On Thursday, November 12, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, injuring five people. Associated Press reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It happened in the Logan Circle area, located approximately 1.6 kilometers north of the White House. Police spokeswoman Nicole Diner said that the shooter had not yet been arrested.

U.S. law enforcement officials urged citizens to avoid the site of the incident. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Additionally

This is not the first similar incident to have occurred recently: on November 7, an attack took place in the main market square in Krakow. A 24-year-old man drove his car into the square and then opened fire with an automatic weapon on random people.

As a result, 9 people were killed, while the shooter himself later died in hospital.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 10, an explosion occurred in the Spanish city of Oviedo while a suspicious backpack was being examined, killing one police officer and seriously injuring another law enforcement officer.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Explosions
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Kraków
Washington, D.C.