Shooting near the White House: five people injured - AP

On Thursday, November 12, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, injuring five people. Associated Press reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It happened in the Logan Circle area, located approximately 1.6 kilometers north of the White House. Police spokeswoman Nicole Diner said that the shooter had not yet been arrested.

U.S. law enforcement officials urged citizens to avoid the site of the incident. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Additionally

This is not the first similar incident to have occurred recently: on November 7, an attack took place in the main market square in Krakow. A 24-year-old man drove his car into the square and then opened fire with an automatic weapon on random people.

As a result, 9 people were killed, while the shooter himself later died in hospital.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 10, an explosion occurred in the Spanish city of Oviedo while a suspicious backpack was being examined, killing one police officer and seriously injuring another law enforcement officer.