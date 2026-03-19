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Shakhtar's decisive match against Lech in the Conference League – where and when to watch the game

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Donetsk Shakhtar will defend a two-goal advantage against Polish Lech. The live broadcast of the match will start at 10:00 PM on the online service MEGOGO.

Shakhtar's decisive match against Lech in the Conference League – where and when to watch the game

Today, Donetsk "Shakhtar" will play the second match of the 1/8 finals of the Conference League against Polish "Lech". After the first meeting, which took place in Poznań, the "miners" have a 2-goal advantage, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that the game will start at 10:00 PM Kyiv time and will take place at a neutral arena in Krakow, Poland. This confrontation will be a serious test for the Ukrainian team, as a place in the quarter-finals of the Conference League is at stake.

Ukrainian fans will be able to watch the match live via the MEGOGO online service, which broadcasts European cup matches.

Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League13.03.26, 16:06 • 2381 view

After a successful first game, Shakhtar approaches the match with high concentration and readiness to show team play and quick attacks. Today it is important to maintain the advantage, create chances and use them effectively.

This game promises to be intense and spectacular. Fans can expect bright counterattacks from the Donetsk team, as the Poles will definitely be forced to go forward. In addition, an emotional return from the Polish club can be expected, because if they manage to score first, the intrigue will be at its maximum.

Shakhtar defeated Lech in the first leg of the Conference League Round of 1612.03.26, 22:25 • 3864 views

Recall

"Barcelona" scored seven goals against "Newcastle" thanks to braces from Raphinha and Lewandowski. Elanga responded with two goals, but the English suffered a defeat.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Kraków
Poland