Shakhtar Donetsk won the match against Vorskla Poltava for the 2023/24 Ukrainian Cup. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

"Shakhtar won the Ukrainian Football Cup. In the final, the Donetsk team beat Vorskla 2-1.

In the first Ukrainian Cup final in three years, Shakhtar played against Vorskla, a team that lost its chance to qualify for European competition in the 2023/24 season following its performance in the league.

At the same time, if they won the Cup, Poltava would be eligible to play in the Europa League qualifiers next season.

Addendum

Stanislav Kerod, a defender of Mariupol, colonel of the State Border Guard Service and holder of the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, opened the final with a symbolic kick on the ball.

Recall

