Seven people were wounded in a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk by Russian Federation over the last day

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150154 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250441 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174173 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165430 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148339 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39511 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63814 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31983 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57839 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224560 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63814 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113826 views
Seven people were wounded in a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk by Russian Federation over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21744 views

Seven people were injured as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, by Russian troops using various types of weapons on May 12.

Russian troops massively shelled the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with various types of weapons yesterday, injuring seven people. In total, on May 12, the Russian army struck more than 30 settlements in the region, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Monday, UNN reports

On May 12, as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, private houses were damaged. 7 people were injured

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In total, according to the head of the RMA, more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Liptsy, Vesele, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Zarichne, Zelenyi Yar, Hontarivka, Tomakhivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk and others. The towns of Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia and others were shelled by air. 

No Russian attacks on Kharkiv during the day. 

  • 18:25 с. Mali Prokhody, Kharkiv district. A house burned down as a result of the shelling.
  • 13:00 Dvorichna village, one private house was damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, a 46-year-old woman was wounded.
  • 10:30 с. Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A municipal educational institution was hit by the shelling of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic".
  • м. Izyum, a 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of a munition detonation. 

According to Sigyegubov, 1695 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2589 from Kharkiv district, 44 from Bohodukhiv district and 1434 people have been evacuated by volunteers.  A total of 5762 people have been evacuated.

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences13.05.24, 08:18 • 21847 views

Addendum

  Ukrainian troops repelled 9 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Petropavlivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region.  In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks, including in the areas of Lukianets, Vovchansk, Bugrivatka and others. Kharkiv region.

General Staff: Fierce battles continue in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has tactical success13.05.24, 01:40 • 25356 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

