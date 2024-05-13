Seven people were wounded in a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk by Russian Federation over the last day

Russian troops massively shelled the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with various types of weapons yesterday, injuring seven people. In total, on May 12, the Russian army struck more than 30 settlements in the region, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Monday, UNN reports .

On May 12, as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, private houses were damaged. 7 people were injured - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In total, according to the head of the RMA, more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Liptsy, Vesele, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Zarichne, Zelenyi Yar, Hontarivka, Tomakhivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk and others. The towns of Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia and others were shelled by air.

No Russian attacks on Kharkiv during the day.

18:25 с. Mali Prokhody, Kharkiv district. A house burned down as a result of the shelling.

13:00 Dvorichna village, one private house was damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, a 46-year-old woman was wounded.



10:30 с. Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A municipal educational institution was hit by the shelling of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic".



м. Izyum, a 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of a munition detonation.



According to Sigyegubov, 1695 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2589 from Kharkiv district, 44 from Bohodukhiv district and 1434 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 5762 people have been evacuated.

Addendum

Ukrainian troops repelled 9 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Petropavlivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region. In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks, including in the areas of Lukianets, Vovchansk, Bugrivatka and others. Kharkiv region.

